SnapAV Acquires Volutone

SnapAV has acquired Volutone, a regional distributor currently operating seven locations throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. SnapAV said the acquisition supports its mission of "making dealers lives easier."

According to SnapAV, its acquisition of Allnet earlier this year has seen "tremendous response, reinforcing the notion that having a local presence is important to both dealers and the industry."

The Volutone acquisition will allow dealers to purchase SnapAV products at each of its locations, in addition to the Volutone distributed brands the company currently carries. SnapAV, Allnet, and Volutone will continue to support current product portfolios with the dealer-first approach.

“If you truly want your dealers to be successful, you have to give them [dealers] access to the best brands and help them be more productive in their own businesses,” said John Heyman, SnapAV CEO. “Dealers are busier than ever, need more training, and have customers who want everything ASAP. We also recognize that they like to have choice in the brands they select. We aspire to continue to build great products for the industry, but we understand that many brands offer amazing value for our customers and it is important that we provide choice.”

“We expect to build upon the Allnet success with Volutone,” continued Heyman. “We’re changing local distribution as you know it. We’re giving professional integrators access to the best brands, the best service, the best training, right in their backyard. We have been renown for being easy to do business with, and now we’re taking ‘easy’ to the next level. Dealers can get everything they need for a single job with one stop and, in some areas, we can even deliver directly to the job site that day.”

Volutone will retain its name, locations, team, and policies moving forward. Trevor Hansen will remain in his current role as president of Volutone and become a shareholder in SnapAV.

“We’re thrilled to join the SnapAV family,” added Hansen. “We’ve always had our dealers’ interests at heart, and it’s clear that SnapAV takes that same approach to their work.”

SnapAV products will be available through both the Volutone website and distribution locations in the coming weeks. For now, dealers will continue to order where they so choose, through either SnapAV or Volutone, and all services and support will remain the same.

Both SnapAV and Volutone dealers will receive communication in the coming weeks regarding further details.

“SnapAV has always looked for ways to revolutionize the industry,” concluded Heyman. “Over the years, we’ve added dealer benefits to every aspect of our business. Now we want to bring those benefits closer to integrators everywhere.”