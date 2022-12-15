Snap One to Open New Local Partner Store as It Prepares for the Future

Snap One (opens in new tab) will soon launch its 40th Local Partner Store as part of an aggressive schedule of eight grand openings between September 2022 and March 2023.

Following years of successful growth across the United States and Canada, the company is also planning to streamline operations in 2023 by listing all stores under the Snap One Partner Store Brand name for the first time and consolidating all online ordering under Snap One’s unified e-commerce portal.

According to Wally Whinna, senior vice president of Snap One, the new locations planned through March 2023 will expand the distributor’s physical footprint to 41 total locations across the United States, with each location hosting a grand opening that will feature special deals on select products, giveaways, catered lunches and opportunities to meet with various vendors in attendance.

“2023 will be the fifth anniversary of the Snap One Partner Store initiative, and I think we can all agree that crossing the 40-store benchmark is a major achievement and proof that these stores provide a much-needed benefit for our dealer partners across the country,” Bill Zidek, vice president partner stores said. “The goal has always been to make product procurement and project scheduling easier for our partners, and the high dealer utilization of our stores shows their value. Now we are proud to begin consolidating all stores under the Snap One Partner Store name and shifting all online ordering to a single web portal, making the process even smoother and more reliable for our partners and their employees.”

Six of the new stores have launched or will launch under the official Snap One Partner Store name, and all partner stores will officially switch to the name in 2023. The company also announced it will consolidate online ordering into a single web portal, greatly improving ordering efficiency by eliminating the separate portals that remain from Snap One’s acquisitions of MRI, AllNet, Volutone, and CPD.

Several of the new Snap One partner stores are located in previously unserved areas, including Philadelphia, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Fort Myers, FL. The Philadelphia store opened in September followed by Cleveland in October and Cincinnati in November, with the Fort Myers grand opening scheduled for February 23, 2023.

Additional new stores complement busy regions such as Orlando, which opened in April 2022, St. Louis, which opened in July, and two upcoming December launches in Secaucus, NJ and Lenexa, KS. This round of new stores will conclude with the grand opening of the Raleigh, NC location on March 23, 2023.

As always, new branches will deliver local partners ready access to a warehouse-style shopping experience where they can browse products and get expert assistance. Each location offers 10,000-15,000 square feet of floor space, offices, and training spaces that are expected to host monthly in-person new product trainings and host vendor days where partners can meet directly with manufacturers.

In-person education sessions add to the company’s growing roster of on-demand webinars and online training options, ensuring Snap dealers nationwide can access all the information they need and learn the ins and outs of new products as they become available to the market.

“Each Local Partner Store is more than just a store, forming a central location to source all things custom integration, whether the need is for products, education, relationships or ideas,” Zidek added. “Existing Snap partners in these locales gain the benefit of same-day product availability and local industry education options. We invite local integrators who have yet to join the Snap One family to see for themselves what it means to be a Snap One partner and have local access to our huge assortment of custom integration products.”

In addition to carrying full product lines from Snap One’s various brands, Snap One Local Partner Stores also offer many of today’s most popular products from third-party vendors including Sony, Samsung, Sonos, Yamaha, Denon, Yamaha, Marantz, Klipsch, KEF, Ubiquiti, URC, RTI, Legrand, Lutron, and more. These fully stocked locations are designed with a self-service warehouse format, providing partners hands-on access to browse and select products at their convenience. Same-day job site delivery is also available, making partners’ jobs easier than ever.

The Snap One Partner Store program started in 2018 and experienced consistent expansion over the past four years. Select stores even have a 24-hour will-call room, where partners can pick up products at their convenience.