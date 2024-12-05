Snap One Introduces New High-Performance Wi-Fi 7 Access Point

Snap One has introduced the Access Networks A770, its first Wi-Fi 7 access point. Access Networks A770 provides Snap One and ADI customers with an enterprise-grade solution to empower the next generation of advanced connected devices and high-demand applications such as 8K video streaming, extended reality (XR) video conferencing, massive multiplayer gaming, and more.

As the demand for immersive and interactive technologies supported by higher capacity networking solutions grows, ADI and Snap One are ready to help meet the needs of both customers and end users. Wi-Fi 7 offers reduced latency, providing nearly instantaneous, high speed connections to bandwidth-intensive applications across both residential and commercial environments. Specifically, the Access Networks A770 Wi-Fi 7 access point provides reliable performance even in the most densely populated networks and scalable throughput capacity for expanding technologies.

The first wave of the A770 release will include the standard option, which is enabled with the ARCC Cloud-Based Controller. The A770 Unleashed version with OvrC integration will be available soon. The access point also employs WPA3, the latest Wi-Fi security standard, helping to ensure that all connected devices are secure.

The A770 features patented Beamflex+ Adaptive Antenna Technology, which enhances signal reception and reduces interference through dynamic, multidirectional antenna and radio patterns. Supporting eight spatial streams across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequency bands, the A770 provides double the throughput of Wi-Fi 6 access points with a combined data rate of 12.22 Gbps. It can accommodate up to 1,024 concurrent users, while its built-in 10 Gbps Ethernet port ensures smooth connections without bottlenecks.

For additional support, Access Networks offers a team of certified networking engineers who provide comprehensive services, including network design, product pre-configuration, and post-installation system monitoring. With enterprise-grade hardware and a full suite of networking services, Access Networks delivers connected solutions for projects of all sizes. The A770 will come with a limited lifetime warranty and support from Access Networks.