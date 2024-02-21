Snap One Expands Commercial Security Offerings

Snap One launched its new Luma 420 Series and 820 Series NVRs that are compatible with the new Luma View Video Management System (VMS), Snap One's free software platform that provides partners and end users live viewing and playback of up to 256 cameras across multiple physical locations.

The new Luma 420 Series and 820 Series offer16-channel and 32-channel NVR options with enhanced processing and up to 144 TB of storage that make them ideal for large residential and commercial projects.

“With the immediate availability of the Luma 420 Series and 820 Series NVRs, Snap One partners can confidently spec and deploy Luma Surveillance systems for any size job including commercial projects across multiple properties,” said Marlon Lau, product manager for surveillance at Snap One. “The Luma ecosystem can now be easily deployed to manage large properties and multi-site businesses while providing consolidated access to live or recorded footage from up to 256 individual cameras. With instant viewing access available to both Partners and end-users through any browser or via the Luma View app, Luma provides peace of mind at the touch of a button."

The new Luma 420 Series NVR expands on the x20 line to offer 160 Mbps of bandwidth, four HDD bays that support up to 18TB drives, 16-channel recording and support for 12MP cameras. The Luma 820 Series NVR goes even further, upgrading the processing power and incoming and outgoing bandwidth to 196Mbps, the storage capacity to eight 18TB bays and the total number of input channels to 32. Like all Luma x20 NVRs, each new model offers 4K HDMI output, intelligent analytics capabilities, long-distance PoE with Cat6 cabling over 650 feet (200 meters), and NDAA-compliance.

Partners can build out the ideal configuration for each unique job using the 420 Series’ 8TB, 12TB or No Hard Drive packages, as well as the 820 Series’ 12TB, 24TB and No Hard Drive packages. The packages with pre-installed storage offer rapid deployment and standardization for multi-site needs while the No Hard Drive packages provide greater customization and maximized HDD storage potential. Third-party drivers are supported, but Snap One recommends Western Digital Purple Drivers as they are designed specifically for surveillance. Each NVR features dual ethernet ports for backup connections to protect against network outages or failures, as well as dual HDMI ports that allow for two separate configurable views on different monitors.