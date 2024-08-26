Branded Cities Lights Up Bryant Park with SNA Displays LED Technology

Branded Cities recently replaced a prominent video platform near New York City’s Bryant Park with EMPIRE Exterior video technology from SNA Displays. North Shore Neon provided LED installation services.

“Working on this project was like coming home for me since earlier in my career I sold ad space on this sign,” said Pete Simon, director of OOH sales at SNA Displays. “Having a great relationship with world-class media companies like Branded Cities not only positions SNA Displays to provide the best client service possible, but it allows us digital signage veterans to see assets go through multiple lifecycles and gives a real sense of ownership.”

The new display system employs a 10mm pixel pitch and is cantilevered to the façade of the Hilton Garden Inn Times Square Central, measuring 75.7x27.7 feet tall (2,304x840 pixels). The screen, which replaced outdated technology, consists of a 56-foot main screen parallel to 42nd and angled returns on either side for extended reach to auto and pedestrian traffic. SNA Displays custom-engineered LED cabinets for the project to achieve 1/16-inch corner gaps, a much more seamless canvas than the prior design.

On 42nd Street’s busy commuter corridor between 6th and 7th, the LED spectacular reaches an estimated 3 million people per week.

“The quality of the SNA product will ensure that this digital out-of-home platform will be the key focal point in the area for years to come,” said Vaibhav “VG” Gupta, president and COO of Branded Cities.