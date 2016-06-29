SMART Interactive Flat Panels #1 in US Education

According to data from Futuresource Consulting, SMART Technologies is the leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPs) in the US. Based on data for Q1 2016, SMART shipped more than double the number of IFPs into the US than the next most popular competitor in the market.



SMART leads the US Education IFP market – which includes nursery, K-12 and Higher Education – with a 38.1% share.

“We are so grateful to the teachers and customers who have made SMART’s success possible," said Neil Gaydon, CEO of SMART Technologies. "It is their continued support, input and enthusiasm for the benefits that collaborative learning brings to the world that has enabled us to continue to stay on the cutting edge of innovation in the IFP space. This ensures that more and more classrooms have access to the very best technology on the market today, and SMART is thrilled to be recognized as a leader in making that happen."

Built with touch and collaboration technology, SMART’s interactive displays offer students and teachers a natural learning experience. For example, the new and improved SMART kapp iQ is specifically designed to deliver a complete, all-in-one classroom solution that provides educators with the flexibility to deliver lessons across a range of learning and instructional styles, including whole-class, small group and individual instruction.