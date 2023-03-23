Smart Display Technology the Motor Behind the F1 Arcade

Want to experience the racing experience of an FI motor racing driver? TVC Technology Solutions, part of Bolton-based TVD Group (opens in new tab), has partnered with Kindred Concepts in creating the F1 Arcade in the heart of London. The venue offers a full-motion simulator racing experience designed to convey all the speed and thrills of F1 motor racing.

Key to the F1 Arcade project was creating a fully immersive sensory AV experience that recreates all the noise, splendor, and excitement of F1 racing. The zoning of the audio was critical, from the world-building entrance that sets the scene with LED strip lighting and sounds of F1 engines, to the party atmosphere of the DJ booth and bar. To support the 60-strong line-up of motion F1 simulators, TVC was tasked with enhancing the social and competitive element of F1 Arcade with multiple large-screen TVs, a multi-zone audio system, and an attention-grabbing LED video wall display.

“The F1 Arcade has been an amazing project to work on,” said Lucia Maguire, managing director at TVD Group, “and we feel very proud to have been an integral part of bringing this ground-breaking concept to life. The venue looks, sounds and feels spectacular, bristling with the excitement, noise and passion of F1 racing.”

Devised by Adam Breeden, the man behind Flight Club, Puttshack, and Bounce, the F1 Arcade is believed to be the first immersive racing simulation venue in full association with the Formula 1 motorsport brand.

(Image credit: TVD Group)

The project involved strict deadlines, working alongside and often around other trades and the logistical challenges of the central London site. There were also strict regulations on noise levels—both during the work and when the venue is up and running. With offices above the main location and buildings attached either side, the audio system was carefully designed to deliver high SPL entertainment in the main areas while keeping acoustic leakage to a strictly controlled minimum.

TVC placed a senior engineer onsite to lead the project from start to finish, along with trusted contractors and the support of the office-based TVC Projects team who managed the supply chain and scheduling throughout.

In keeping with the themed venue concept, the installed AV and display technologies needed to allow game participants and spectators to fully engage in the F1 Arcade Hub, interactively accessing games, purchase exclusive products and access VIP experiences. The AV install list includes displays for in-game telemetry, pit wall screens showing race data, and a large LED video wall at the top of the internal stairs.

In addition to the F1 action, the installation also involved large commercial and LED displays for live 4K feed content from Sky and BT Sports channels around the venue, and an eye-catching LG 86-inch UHD large-screen display in the prestigious private dining area.

The resulting venue has set the blueprint for F1’s roll-out of F1 Arcade’s globally, with TVC advising on the imminent U.S. venue project.