PPDS Named Official Trackside Display Supplier for Red Bull Racing F1 Team

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, has been named an official Team Supplier for Red Bull Racing (RBR), the team behind the reigning Formula One World Drivers’ Championship winner.

This new collaboration will see PPDS provide a portfolio of Philips professional displays and monitors throughout the 23-race season (including race events in Miami, Austin and Montreal), supporting all its visual trackside VIP hospitality needs and requirements inside the stylish Red Bull Racing Paddock Club.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Housed above the team garages and pit lane, typically overlooking the start/finish straight, the Red Bull Racing Paddock Club will include four Philips MediaSuite and two Philips B-line professional TVs providing live 4K UHD coverage of the race, access to exclusive behind the scenes content, coverage links to the RBR pit lane, and audio feeds from the drivers and crew. Guests are also able to virtually experience racing around the track for themselves in RBR racing simulators equipped with powerful gaming monitors from sister company AOC.

The RBR Paddock Club will also feature a 10m², 1.5mm pixel pitch, Philips L-Line 9000 UHD dvLED display. Measuring 4.85m wide, and 2.05m high, the 48 cabinet, 8x6 LED wall eliminates pressures and challenges surrounding lengthy installation and deinstallation times for the RBR team, with the entire solution built into two bespoke, highly durable flight cases.

[Executive Q&A: PPDS Offers Features and Functions]

Designed by PPDS and manufactured by Dutch firm, AMPCO Flashlight B.V, the unique mounting mechanism allows two folded, half screens to seamlessly join together, giving the appearance of a single surface, while the cases allow safe and secure transportation.

“When it comes to F1, every second counts, both on and off the track," said Martijn van der Woude, director international business development at PPDS. "A giant LED wall that needs to be installed 23 times a season in a busy, time and space restricted environment may have seemed like a non-starter for some. However, at PPDS, this is just the type of challenge our teams enjoy rising to—a challenge that, working together with our partners, we were able to overcome, ensuring RBR guests are engaged with the most immersive, high quality and visual race day experience available anywhere in the F1 Paddock Club.”

[The State of Digital Signage in 2021]

“We have worked to fully understand RBR’s deepest needs from their display portfolio—identifying and, for the LED wall, building from scratch, solutions that not only match their visions and ambitions, but surpass them," added Ron Cottaar, marketing director at PPDS. "We can’t wait for the new season to get started.”