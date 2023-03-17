Large LED Walls Rev Up Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Headquarters

Neoti (opens in new tab) was selected as the LED partner for the new Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing headquarters recently completed in Zionsville, IN. As a result of a successful working relationship on this project, Neoti is now an associate sponsor of RLL, and its logo will appear on Jack Harvey’s No. 30 car in NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing events this year.

Large Neoti LED walls are located in both the entry lobby and the control room, with an additional ribbon display in the lobby. AVI Systems (opens in new tab) brought the opportunity to Neoti and is the integrator on the project. RLL is an early adapter of using a remote-control room as command central during a race, with essential data showing on the giant screen in real time allowing engineers to make adjustments on the fly.

“RLL is known for being an innovator on and off the racetrack,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Our partnership with Neoti means that we are fully leveraging the latest LED technology to help us innovate and win races. Leaning into new technology, both on the racetrack and behind the scenes, helps us gain a competitive edge.”

According to Derek Myers, CEO of Neoti, sometimes opportunity comes in unexpected places. “Though we have a long history of providing LED displays of all kinds for sporting facilities, the partnership with RLL is unique for us. The ownership team at RLL is to be commended for actively seeking local partners for their projects. We’ve done several projects with AVI Systems in Indianapolis, so they immediately thought of Neoti for this exciting opportunity.”