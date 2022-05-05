Shure's MXCW Conference System Powers PSNI Global Meeting at ISE 2022

PSNI Global Alliance announced Shure as the official audio provider for the global network of premier technology integrators and service providers annual global meeting at ISE 2022.

A Global Preferred Vendor Partner for the Alliance, Shure will provide its Microflex Complete Wireless (MXCW) Conference System to enable discussions during the off-site meeting. This premier solution combines microphone, loudspeaker, interpretation audio and user controls into one integrated unit. It overcomes the limits of complex wired systems and can be set up in just a few minutes, ideal for busy conference schedules. With Shure MXCW, PSNI can ensure a seamless meeting experience with encrypted professional audio and natural communication between attendees.

(Image credit: Shure, PSNI Global Alliance)

“ISE is a show we look forward to annually, but this one is especially meaningful to us after spending two years away,” said Chris Miller, executive director for PSNI Global Alliance. “We will be putting a major focus on communication and sharing of expertise and initiatives during this meeting and that’s why we’re thrilled to be working with Shure again. Thanks to their support, we can move forward with complete confidence, knowing that we’ll have high-quality audio and every voice will be heard as we host one of our most important business meetings of the year.”

The upcoming meeting will have more than 80 integrators from the Alliance with representatives from more than 25 countries. During the full-day meeting, Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) will discuss strategic account management, alliance ecosystem expansion, service offerings and developments, and continue to further establish project sharing processes. PSNI will also host guest speaker David Labuskes, AVIXA CEO, who will discuss the outlook for the audiovisual industry.

Shure has been supporting live events and conferences for years and its audio solutions have been trusted by professionals in the AV and events industry. “We are relishing a return to ISE and welcome the opportunity to support our PSNI partners once again," said Chris Merrick, senior director, global marketing, integrated systems at Shure. "MXCW has become a popular solution for event organizers as it offers the flexibility, scalability, and reliability that live and hybrid events need now. Having the Conferencing System on hand will allow PSNI’s alliance of AV integrators to experience exceptional audio quality, audio security, and ease of use both in set-up and operation.”