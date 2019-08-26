Shure Unveils New VPH Long Microphone Handle

The What: Shure has launched VPH, a long microphone handle engineered for on-camera interviews and live reporting. The VPH features a Shure RPW interchangeable cartridge interface and convenient XLR connectivity to broadcast mixers and recorders.

The What Else: On-camera reporting can change drastically from situation to situation. With VPH, reporters can choose from a wide variety of high-quality, interchangeable Shure wireless capsules that provide opportunity to maximize sound based on situational needs. Choose from different polar patterns, including cardioid, supercardioid, hypercardioid, and omnidirectional with PG58, SM58, SM86, SM87A, Beta 58A, Beta 87A, Beta 87C, VP68, KSM8, and KSM9 cartridge options. External phantom power is required to power the VPH.

“Our customers asked us to bring the flexibility of interchangeable wireless capsules into a wired microphone product, making it simple to switch between different polar patterns or from dynamic to condenser,” said Stuart Moots, associate director for pro audio sales. “Capsules such as the KSM8 have proven exceptionally popular in this market thanks to its near-zero proximity effect. The long handle of the new VPH now brings the KSM8 capsule into a form factor that is suited to broadcast production.”

The Bottom Line: With a handle long enough to accommodate network broadcast flags, VPH gives reporters plenty of reach to capture each and every quote. VPH is ideal for sideline and locker room use, when getting the mic to the player or coach is essential. It’s also designed for news reporters in the field, at breaking news events, or on the red carpet at awards shows.