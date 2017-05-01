Shure Launches Axient Digital Wireless System

The What: At InfoComm 17, Shure will show its new Axient Digital Wireless System. Axient Digital features a receiver that is compatible with its two transmitter offerings, the AD Series and ADX Series.

The What Else: Engineered for a variety of users and applications, Axient Digital features four core user-friendly features and benefits, such as high-performance RF. Axient Digital is designed for maximum signal stability. It features true digital diversity with Quadversity receiver technology, mitigating the potential for signal fades or interference that can cause dropouts. Quadversity mode allows users to place sets of diversity antennas in different zones, or double the number of antennas in a single zone, to improve RF signal-to-noise in challenging environments.

“For years, Shure has been at the forefront of the ongoing spectrum conversation, working alongside professional wireless users to deliver first-class solutions that support seamless, interference-free productions,” said Nick Wood, category director for Wireless Products at Shure. “Given the increasing challenges of RF spectrum, it’s more essential than ever that users have access to a system that can deliver the critical audio inputs of a production reliably over the air. With unparalleled RF stability and spectral efficiency, Axient Digital offers users the flexibility to work in the available spectrum, whether the number of channels required is great or small.”

Featuring digital audio via Dante and AES3, Axient Digital has a 20Hz to 20 kHz range with a flat frequency response and accurate transient response. It is compatible with Wireless Workbench as well as the ShurePlus Channels app for control and configuration, optimal spectrum management, and frequency monitoring. The system’s Dante Cue and Dante Browse features enable high-fidelity headphone monitoring of audio output from any Dante-enabled connected device.

Axient Digital’s wide tuning range of up to 184MHz for all transmitters and receivers covers an extended range of spectrum and simplifies inventory, and it is compatible with the Shure Battery Rack Charger (SBRC), which supports up to eight rechargeable batteries in a single, compact rack space.