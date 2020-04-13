Shure Expands Training and Webinar Schedule

Shure has expanded its webinar schedule to provide more frequent content given the current industry situation. While the Shure Audio Institute (SAI) typically provided monthly training sessions, programming now will be delivered weekly.

According to the company, demand for the sessions has been higher than normal, with three times the audience tuning in for recent training sessions versus previous webinars.

“In today’s world of constantly evolving technology and innovative design, it is essential that audio professionals are provided with up-to-date technical insights and training in these ever-expanding fields,” said David Klein, director, Shure Audio Institute.

Shure is offering a variety of online courses and webinars for learners at all levels, including:

Integrated Systems Certification, Level 1 and 2 (eligible for CTS credits)

Legacy webinars – a collection of important topics relating to Shure products

Upcoming webinars – Shure is offering the following sessions: How to Mic a Webinar on April 15, RF Stories from the Field: Stadium Events on April 17, Designer Demystified on April 22, Shure Rechargeable Battery Technology on April 24, Shure History on April 29, and Networking your Wireless for Stages on May 1

Participants can register for upcoming webinars and access more resources at shure.com/training.