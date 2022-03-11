Sharp NEC Display Solutions Improves Lynn Family Stadium Fan Experience

With the goal of hosting premier soccer events, construction started in 2018 on Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, KY, to equip the space with world-class technology and digital signage. Sharp/NEC Display Solutions has published a case study titled "Kicking It Off: Solidifying a Soccer City with Lynn Family Stadium" which details its role in the process. While Strategic Communications was tasked with providing technology to match the grand stage of Lynn Family Stadium, Sharp/NEC was brought in to satisfy the display needs.

[Sharp NEC Launches New Large Format Display]

The digital signage needed to be best-in-class in order to provide a high-quality guest experience that was adaptable to multiple content needs like announcements, future events, facility menus, and streaming gameplay to keep fans who were out of their seats from missing the action. Additionally, all the signage had to be built with product technology that could effectively combat multiple lighting concerns. The displays were to be placed in the outer ring of the stadium, locker rooms, facilities, luxury suites, bars, and restaurants.

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright]

To meet these needs, Sharp/NEC put in their multisync E series displays which feature:

4K UHD resolution.

An integrated multiple media USB player that makes digital signage simple and adaptable.

Power consumption reduction with localized dimming to provide a greater dynamic contrast ratio.

LED backlighting.

[Sharp Launches New Pro LCD Monitor Series]

Sharp/NEC and Strategic Communications’ contributions have succeeded in helping Lynn Family Stadium become what it is today; the home to Louisville City Football Club of the USL Championship and NWSL’s Racing Louisville Football Club. In 2021, the stadium hosted the National Women’s Soccer League Championship with 10,300 fans in attendance, making it the largest crowd ever to watch a women’s soccer game.