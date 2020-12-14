Sharp Introduces Large-Format UHD Collaboration Display

The What: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) has launched the Sharp 4T-B70CT1U AQUOS BOARD interactive display, a value-oriented solution for interactive classrooms and meeting rooms.

The What Else: The TAA compliant 70-inch Class (69.5-inch diagonal) display features precise 20-point multi-touch functionality, allowing multiple people to collaborate for effective learning. An RS-232C and LAN command set enables flexible remote control from connected devices. Selecting "Public Mode" prevents unwanted operation by people in a classroom or any other public location.

Related: Sharp NEC Intros MultiSync ME Series UHD Digital Signage Displays

"In today's hybrid learning environment, equipping more classrooms at a lower cost per room may take priority over advanced display connectivity capabilities, which adds cost and may not often be utilized in the classroom," said Gary Bailer, director of product planning and marketing, Pro AV Products, Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America. "We are proud to offer this interactive display model, at not only an amazing price, but as an interactive display that provides all of the essentials needed, such as size, 4K Ultra HD, multi-touch functionality, easy-to-use plug and play connectivity and quality sound, all by a leading brand that organizations can trust."

The Bottom Line: The Sharp 4T-B70CT1U AQUOS BOARD interactive display provides all the essentials for collaborative learning at an affordable price. A plug-and-play feature provides quick integration with various cloud-based connectivity options, such as a Chromebook to present Google Classroom on a large-scale format inside the classroom.

The Sharp 4T-B70CT1U is available for order immediately and is expected to ship in January 2021.