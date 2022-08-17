Severtson Screens to Unveil New Cable Drop Series of Motorized Projection Screens

Severtson Screens (opens in new tab) will be showcasing its new Cable Drop Series of electric motorized projection screens (model CDT) during CEDIA Expo 2022, held in Dallas from Sept. 29–Oct. 1 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, booth #10035.

Now available for order, the line is available in multiple projection surfaces and sizes to meet the needs of residences, and small and large venue installations.

“Our new Cable Drop Series is a collection of motorized electric screens that drop down on a thin steel cable, providing a clean look and versatile viewing experience,” explained Aaron White, home theater and Pro AV sales lead at Severtson. “This unique system enables the screen to be lowered from very high ceilings in large venues, and eliminates the need for a large black drop area. The Severtson Tab Tension system also ensures that the screen’s viewing area will be flat. The industrial look of the Cable Drop Series makes it the perfect choice for residences as well as performance halls, churches, and other small and large venues.”

The new line can be operated in multiple convenient ways. The included wireless handheld RF remote control allows wireless control, the 5-12-volt trigger connection allows the Cable Drop Series to be automatically synchronized with the power cycle of a compatible projector, and RS-232 control enables advanced control of all screen functions. The powerful motor provides smooth operation, extended durability, and reliable performance.

The Cable Drop Series is available in a number of Severtson's quality projection surfaces*, including:

Cinema White (1.3 gain)

Cinema Grey (1.0 gain) (max 220in. at 16:9 aspect ratio)

High Contrast Grey [HCNC] (0.7 gain) (max 168in. at 16:9 aspect ratio)

Rear Projection (0.8 gain) (max 265in. at 16:9 aspect ratio)

*coatings and perforation may also be available. Contact a Severtson sales representative for more information.

Additional features include: