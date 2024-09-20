Sept. 25 - Roundtable, The New Face of Displays

Join us for an engaging roundtable discussion on Wednesday, September 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET!

There has never been a more exciting and opportune time to implement displays into your corporate, education, museum, healthcare, hospitality, government, or transportation environment. The cost of displays has come down, content management and workflows have become easier to use, and there's no better way to engage audiences.

According to one study, viewers retain 95 percent of a message when watching it in a video, compared to 10 percent when reading it in text.

Whether a massive wrap-around video wall in the lobby to set the tone and brand identity, a virtual studio for announcing new products or hosting a town hall, large displays for classrooms and collaboration spaces, strategically placed displays throughout campuses for wayfinding, kiosks, critical messaging, dynamic content in cafeterias, projection-mapped immersive experiences and so much more, it's an exciting time.

Bring your questions! Our panel will discuss this and more.

Register Now!