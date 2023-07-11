Sennheiser, Lightware Partner to Boost Meeting Room Experiences

Lightware Visual Engineering has announced a partnership with Sennheiser to deliver an innovative AV solution that caters to the dynamic nature of modern meetings.

The partnership is part of Lightware’s ongoing expansion in the meeting and conferencing markets, focusing on delivering innovative solutions designed for hybrid working environments.

Lightware and Sennheiser are joining forces to develop a highly efficient and immersive audiovisual solution, which will feature Sennheiser’s ceiling microphones, such as the TCC2, which are equipped with technology to capture high-quality voice and beamforming technology that provides information about the direction of the sound source. When integrated with Lightware’s Taurus UCX, which employs Lightware Advanced Room Automation (LARA), this powerful integrated solution will process the information from the Sennheiser Ceiling microphone and control a PTZ camera to visually track the voice source.

The technology will ensure that remote meeting participants can clearly see and hear who is speaking at any given moment. It will also feature built-in intelligence to detect multiple speakers and adapt camera focus accordingly. In instances of silence, it also provides a comprehensive view of the room—a capability essential for holding successful meetings in medium to large meeting rooms where participants also attend remotely.

As a result, remote participants in meetings held in rooms designed for eight or more people will enjoy a more personal and engaging experience, as they can clearly see and hear on-site colleagues. In addition, organizations seeking to standardize this solution globally can rely on the cooperation between Lightware and Sennheiser, while AV professionals, including integrators and consultants, can implement a cutting-edge technology solution.

“This is an exciting partnership with a huge degree of potential,” commented Gergely Vida, chief operating officer for Lightware Visual Engineering. “When joint Lightwave and Sennheiser solutions come to market, remote meeting participants will be able to hold much more effective one-to-one discussions with both individuals and groups within the live meeting location room. This represents an important set of capabilities in the hybrid working era.”

“Sennheiser is excited to partner with Lightware to support TeamConnect Ceiling Microphones on the Taurus platform. Our customers want meeting room solutions that are easy to use without sacrificing audio quality," said Charlie Jones, global alliance and partnership manager at Sennheiser. "The Lightware solution delivers on all accounts."