Lightware Invests in HDBaseT Solutions for AV Professionals

Lightware Visual Engineering provides connectivity and signal management products that utilize HDBaseT (opens in new tab) technology, from HDMI point-to-point extension to signal-to-switch and beyond. Lightware values the information that AV professionals can share and utilize. Lightware’s HDBaseT products, and many of their other professional AV connectivity products, provide three powerful benefits to AV professionals.

Open Application Programmers Interface (API)

Lightware empowers AV professionals to unlock the possibilities in any AV operation by providing a completely open Application Programmers Interface (API). Each user’s manual and command document provides detailed instructions that allow integrators to control, monitor or manage a Lightware device easily. Every bit of data in a system powered by Lightware, all the way down to the device level, is openly available for higher level management and monitoring systems for troubleshooting and diagnostic purposes.

Intuitive Diagnostics for Simplified Troubleshooting

Lightware provides intuitive diagnostics that enable AV professionals to monitor the status of cables and devices in the system. The diagnostics are gathered in real-time and include the exact transmission error rate between the transmitter and receiver. Previously, AV professionals had to physically check each cable and product within an ecosystem to ensure they’re securely connected and operating properly. Lightware’s detailed diagnostics are readily available on the system interface to eliminate unnecessary system downtime.

Real-Time Analytics for Peace-of-Mind

Lightware simplifies system management by providing real-time feedback on the exact pixel count and clock frequency. Lightware products have a built-in video frame rate analyzer—a tool unmatched and unrivaled in the professional AV industry. As a result, AV professionals can have peace-of-mind through real-time analytics, which is especially important for critical AV operations. The transparent data shares detailed information on the system status that can be utilized for higher-level integration.

Lightware’s investment in providing information to simplify integration is a unique benefit that can’t be found in many other HDMI technologies. Lightware offers a full range of HDMI solutions, including the TPS Smart Extender Series, TPS Extender Series and MMX Matrix Switchers, featuring HDBaseT. Notably, Lightware offers a full range of HDBaseT solutions that are in stock and ready to ship. Lightware’s current lead-time ranges from four to eight weeks for larger models or projects with large quantities. Lightware is proud to put the AV in availability and, as a result, empower integrators to meet project milestones.