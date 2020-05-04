Sennheiser and Extron Partner on Conferencing Solution

Sennheiser has partnered with Extron Electronics on an integrated audio solution for modern workspaces. With certified control drivers for Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone array added to the Extron DMP Plus series of audio DSPs, customers can create high-quality sound systems that are easy to control.

The partnership with Sennheiser simplifies integration of TeamConnect Ceiling 2, Sennheiser’s automatic, adaptive beamforming microphone array, with Extron’s DMP Plus series audio DSP processors.

Related: Bose Pro, Sennheiser Partner on Collaboration Solution

“It is exciting for Extron to combine our industry leading control and audio DSP solutions with Sennheiser’s 75 years of microphone experience,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “By simplifying integration between products, our shared customers will benefit from improved workflows.”

“At Sennheiser, we always strive to give our customers a unique and, above all, easy-to-use product experience,” said Wienand Mensendiek, head of global business development and commercialization at Sennheiser. “Working with an innovative company like Extron and combining TeamConnect Ceiling 2, a ceiling microphone that is unique in the market, with Extron’s DSPs makes exactly that possible.”

TeamConnect Ceiling 2 is a ceiling-mounted conferencing microphone with adaptive beamforming technology, which automatically focuses on a speaker’s voice, allowing speakers to move freely during their presentation. The solution is designed to blend harmoniously with any conference room and offers a high-performance, discrete alternative for installation in medium to large conference spaces where table-mounted systems are not suitable or possible.

The new control system drivers from Extron that enable this user experience have been developed and tested in partnership with Sennheiser. As part of the DMP Plus series audio DSPs, they support remote control of the microphone output level and mute state as well as LED sync with TeamConnect Ceiling 2, and distribute Sennheiser microphone audio to the entire conferencing system. The control drivers can be accessed via the Global Alliance section of the Sennheiser Business Communications website or directly from Extron.