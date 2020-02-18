Bose Pro, Sennheiser Partner on Collaboration Solution

The What: At ISE 2020, Sennheiser and Bose Professional announced the Bose ES1 Ceiling Audio Solution, an in-ceiling conferencing solution optimized for unified communication platforms.

The What Else: The bundle consists of the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone and three Bose products: the ControlSpace EX-440C conferencing digital signal processor, the EdgeMax EM180 in-ceiling loudspeaker, and the PowerSpace P2600A amplifier.

“We are proud to deliver a conferencing solution together with Bose Professional that has been designed to provide a perfect conferencing experience, no matter whether you are on site or attending remotely,” said Charlie Jones, global business development manager for Sennheiser’s Business Communication segment.

“Collaboration is about being empowered to work together through technology, not hindered by it,” said Martin Bodley, director of emerging business at Bose Professional. “The Bose ES1 ceiling audio solution combines premium performance and refined aesthetics for when ‘good enough’ won’t suffice and delivers a fully integrated meeting room solution that will shape the future of unified communications experiences.”

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone uses adaptive beamforming to automatically and reliably pick up the person speaking in a conference room, no matter where he or she is located within the space. The microphone allows for freedom of movement, flexible use of conference rooms, and outstanding audio quality.

The Bottom Line: The solution is designed to provide a transparent and reliable technology experience with no audio devices on the walls or tabletops, creating a modern-looking meeting room.