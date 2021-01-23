SEGD 2021 Xlab Preview

On January 27—29, the Society of Experiential Graphic Design (SEGD) is hosting its first virtual Xlab event, exploring a multidisciplinary vision: How do we, as designers, utilize experimentation to create bespoke experiences in both the physical and virtual realms?

During the event, speakers will share insights and inspiration, showcasing how the design community is innovating the experiences of the future.



The third and final day of the event will provide unique approaches to virtual “experiential case studies” based on lessons learned from leaders in the design and technology industry. These leaders will share their failures and successes as experienced in the pursuit of new innovations and interactions.



Friday's closing keynote—Inventing the Impossible—will be given by Marco Tempest, directors fellow at the MIT Media Lab. In his virtual presentation, Tempest will combine mixed reality, storytelling, gestural sensing, and swarm robotics to give attendees a glimpse of a delightful augmented future—right now!

To register for the the SEGD's Xlab event, visit https://segd.org/2021-xlab-event-registration.