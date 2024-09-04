Seattle Seahawks Ready for 2024 Season with New Technology Upgrade

SCN Top 50 integrator Diversified completed of a new project with the Seattle Seahawks just in time for the 2024 NFL season. A massive technology upgrade at Lumen Field, with a modern fan experience at its core, will enable Seahawks fans to enjoy a new (and loud) game-day experience with a new sound system designed and installed by Diversified featuring a loudspeaker system from d&b audiotechnik.



The new audio system, designed and installed by Diversified, includes nearly 500 loudspeakers, leading with SL-Series and XSLi-SUB, driven by 148 d&b audiotechnik amplifiers. These and other d&b loudspeakers were selected for their controlled, uniform coverage, improved voice intelligibility and impactful low-frequency sound throughout the stadium.

Chip Suttles, vice president of technology for the Seahawks, Lumen Field and the Lumen Field Event Center, explained the goals for the new sound system were fan focused. “Our priority was to increase the clarity and range of our PA system to allow for better intelligibility of the announcements and more even distribution throughout the stadium. Music is also now a key element of the game presentation, so it was just as important to enhance the fan experience with full-range, impactful music support by including subwoofers in the configuration.”



To bring this ambitious project to life, the Seahawks partnered with Diversified, whom they have entrusted with several projects over the years. The scope of this installation required significant customization. Diversified and d&b audiotechnik worked hand-in-hand in designing and deploying the new sound system. This includes creating a custom user interface within the d&b R1 remote control software platform.

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

"Diversified turns spaces into destinations, and we tackled the Seahawks deployment using that playbook," said Lane Baird, Diversified’s sports and live events account executive. "We collaborated with d&b audiotechnik on the ArrayCalc acoustic modeling and system designs. d&b also assisted the custom rigging design process by providing 3D CAD models and detailed product information. The main system speakers are even color-matched to the building’s superstructure."



The natural environmental factors of Seattle, including rain and the corrosive salt content of coastal air, also needed to be addressed. "d&b assisted us in identifying specific locations to implement some of their most intense weatherized technology," said Baird.

The installation features d&b audiotechnik KSL loudspeakers and XSLi-SUBs, chosen for their consistent full-bandwidth pattern control and powerful low-frequency impact. But even with the superior acoustics afforded by the d&b loudspeakers, the complexity of this full stadium installation and the various zones that needed support required optimization utilizing d&b audiotechnik ArrayProcessing. This made it possible to distribute audio equivalently throughout the natural architecture of the building. Baird stated, "With it, we seamlessly balanced the upper deck, which was closer to the main array, and the lower bowl seating, which was further away from the array. We're also using ArrayProcessing to redirect sound away from unoccupied upper bowl seating during events that only occur in the lower bowl."



Furthermore, d&b ArrayProcessing optimizes audio dispersion across Lumen Field, come rain or come shine. "Knowing that Seattle gets its fair share of seasonality, ArrayProcessing is being utilized to compensate for weather conditions and the sound system adjusts for warm summers and cold, rainy winters.”



Prior to the football season starting, the new d&b audiotechnik sound system demonstrated its superiority in an A/B demo conducted during the installation, with half the stadium using the existing setup and the other half running the new system.

"The clarity, sound quality and impact of the new d&b system was immediately evident. There were smiles all around from the management team," noted Suttles. "Making ourselves happy is one thing, but what ultimately matters is the impact on the fan experience. Through tuning, testing and the A/B demo we conducted, we’re confident that it will be positively received."



The Seahawks Fanovation Project, which commemorates Lumen Field’s 20th anniversary, marks a significant milestone in the stadium’s history, setting a new standard for fan engagement and audio quality. Other upgrades completed in the initiative include new bowl lighting, LED elements, Amazon “Just Walk Out” stores, suite renovations, and refreshed premium lounges and club-level spaces.

“Our new sound system was one part of the largest technical upgrade in Lumen Field’s history, but I feel that it could be the biggest and best enhancement to our stadium to date and it will serve our guests for many years to come,” said Suttles. “Lumen Field can now go head-to-head in audio quality against any stadium built in recent years. We are very pleased with the outcome of this project—and it’s all thanks to Diversified and d&b audiotechnik."