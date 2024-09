Welcome back to another issue of SCN magazine.

(Image credit: Future)

For the first time ever, we are jumping into the world of sports with an entire issue dedicated to arenas, stadiums, scoreboards, and more. Wayne Cavadi checks out the Giants-sized audio at Oracle Park, Carolyn Heinz looks at Daktronics scoreboards across multiple sports, and James Careless dives into the Pro AV growth opportunities in esports.

Get your FREE issue today by clicking or tapping here.