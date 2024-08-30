LSU Geauxs LED—And More College Football Stadiums Ready to Light Up in 2024

Daktronics had a busy spring and summer, helping several schools enhance the game-day experience with new LED displays.

Here's a look at a few.

LSU Brings New Game-Day Experience to "Death Valley"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers are bringing a new game-day experience to "Death Valley" for the 2024 college football season. With the help of Daktronics, LSU brought new light to Tiger Stadium in 2024 with 16 LED displays totaling 19 million pixels and nearly 21,000 square feet. The main end zone video display will measure more than 5,600 square feet with 5.1 million pixels of its own. An additional video display will be added to LSU Soccer Stadium as part of this project in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Every display being installed in this project features a 10mm pixel spacing.



The main display in the north end zone measures approximately 37x152.5 feet and 5.1 million pixels to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast with wide-angle visibility to appeal to fans throughout the main seating bowl.

In the opposite end zone, two corner boards will be installed to supplement the main video display. These displays each measure 48x67 feet to bring additional video and replays to the game-day experience for Tigers fans.

A total of 11 LED ribbon displays totaling more than 2,350 linear feet will be mounted to the seating fascia to bring additional statistics and animations to Tiger Stadium. This includes the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events as these displays surround fans in digital technology.

Two additional displays are being installed at the north end zone for the tunnel awning and camera stand to bring more usable digital inventory to those spaces. The tunnel display measures 13x7 feet and the camera stand display measures 3.5x13 feet.

Cramton Bowl Refreshes Game-Day Experience

(Image credit: Daktronics)

The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL, has refreshed its game-day experience with a video display, fixed-digit scoreboards and Show Control System installation from Daktronics.

The new video board replaces the previously existing Daktronics display at the same dimensions ensuring existing digital content is already formatted to fit the display. The display measures approximately 21.5x38.5 feet and features a 15HD pixel layout to deliver excellent image clarity with wide-angle visibility. It also features environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the outdoor elements.

Surrounding the video display, new fixed-digit scoreboards were installed to ensure every fan can stay up to date with the action on the field. This includes the critical game information such as time remaining, score, down and distance, and more.

The installation includes the latest version of Daktronics Show Control, an industry-leading control system providing a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution.

Baylor Upgrades McLane Stadium with Seven Daktronics LED Displays

When Baylor Football fans head to McLane Stadium this fall, they will be greeted by seven new LED displays from including a higher-resolution main video display as well as a backside display to appeal to fans outside the stadium. These two end-zone displays combine for more than 8,000 square feet of digital space. The installation includes an auxiliary video display, two ribbon displays and two field level displays.

The main video display will measure 47x107 feet and it will improve in resolution from a 15HD pixel layout to a 10mm line spacing for improved image quality to fans throughout the stadium. The auxiliary video display at the north end of the stadium will measure 10x49 feet to provide fans with additional stats and scores from around the country. This display also features a 10mm pixel spacing.

On the backside of the main video display, McLane Stadium will feature a display measuring 38x80 feet and featuring 10mm pixel spacing. This display can connect with fans as they arrive at the stadium and spend time outside the venue before kickoff. It can brand the experience the moment fans arrive, keep them updated on the timing of the events happening inside the stadium, and bring updates and sponsorship opportunities to Baylor’s valued audiences.

Providing the opportunity to supplement creative content shown on the main video displays, two ribbon displays and two field-level displays will be upgraded at McLane Stadium. All four of these displays will feature 10mm pixel spacings for crisp, clear imagery and wide-angle visibility.

Long, narrow displays will be installed along the seating fascia on the east and west sides of the field. The east ribbon display will measure approximately 3.5x631 feet while the west ribbon display will measure 3.5x608.5 feet.

At field level, two displays will measure 5x30 feet. These displays also allow for flexibility to highlight sponsors throughout events while bringing coordinated content to the game day experience.

Locker room clocks and delay of game clocks round out the equipment being installed at the stadium to provide everything needed for a seamless game day production.