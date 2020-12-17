SDVoE Alliance Confirms Board of Directors for 2021

The SDVoE Alliance has named it 2021 board of directors made up of pro AV experts from the six steering member companies, plus Grandbeing who won this year’s election to represent the contributing member companies.

The board of directors will be composed of Ryohei Iwasaki of IDK Corporation, Keith Kennedy of Grandbeing, Laurent Masia of Netgear, Jonathan McCune of Black Box, Bob Michaels of ZeeVee, Don Shaver of Semtech, and Clark Williams of Christie.

Justin Kennington retains his role as president of the SDVoE Alliance. Heading into its fourth year, the growing industry alliance has grown to 51 members shipping over 500 products, and more than 1300 certified SDVoE Design Partners.

“Despite the challenging year in our industry, we’ve been able to expand our audience reach with two successful in-person tradeshows—ISE in February and InfoComm Beijing in September, numerous online events, a network design help program, an online SDVoE product guide, and more than 50 new courses in SDVoE Academy,” said Kennington. “We’ve got big plans for 2021 and I’m particularly excited about SDVoE LIVE! Tuesday Talk with AV Pros, which launched Dec. 1. We start with ‘an Englishman and a Texan walk into a bar’, and end with high-quality pro AV education."