ScreenBeam 1100 Wireless Collaboration Solution Adds Digital Signage Functionality

The What: ScreenBeam has released its latest firmware (version 11.0.5.0) update featuring a digital signage capability. This function will empower ScreenBeam 1100 end users to better leverage their meeting room displays in communicating important employee and guest messaging, company branding, and beyond.

The What Else: While corporate lobbies have seen a large increase in digital signage installations, there is a growing desire to leverage meeting room displays to further create a unique user-experience as well as delivery better ROI within those spaces. In addition to the digital signage support, the firmware update includes an enhancement to its video playback support for iOS/macOS native mirroring. When mirroring video content from a YouTube app or Safari browser, ScreenBeam receiver will stream and play back the video directly instead of mirroring.

“We are always working on ways to better enhance the use of our ScreenBeam solutions for our customers,” said Mike Ehlenberger, vice president and general manager of ScreenBeam. “By adding this digital signage capability, they will be able to create more personalized, impactful meeting spaces for their employees and guests.”

The Bottom Line: The digital signage support allows ScreenBeam to stream signage content when the display is not being utilized. The feature is disabled by default and can be enabled from the management interface. Signage can display in either full-screen or framed mode and will start streaming per the idle time set by the administrator. Supported content formats include HTML5, WebGL, video Webm, video H264, and video MP4.