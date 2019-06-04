ScreenBeam to Release 4K Multi-Network Wireless Display and Collaboration Solution at InfoComm 2019

The What: ScreenBeam is releasing a new 4K wireless display platform that combines local Wi-Fi mode, industry standard Miracast, and dual-network infrastructure connectivity to enable wireless collaboration in any meeting space—the ScreenBeam 1100.

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

The What Else: The ScreenBeam 1100 enables device connection to guest and enterprise networks simultaneously, allowing guest Internet connectivity for collaboration alongside employee access. Employee devices remain isolated to allow access to enterprise network resources without compromising security. ScreenBeam 1100 supports all major OS platforms to provide an app-free screen sharing experience for Windows, Apple and Android devices.

ScreenBeam technology is native in Windows 10 devices, fully enabling native inking across Office 365 apps—plus support for interactive touch displays achieves easy meeting collaboration. Windows 10 users press Windows + K to instantly connect and wirelessly present, then markup displayed content from anywhere in the room, and instantly save and share.

The Bottom Line: ScreenBeam 1100 is now available for $899. To request a trial, contact an authorized ScreenBeam reseller or submit a form here .

ScreenBeam 1100 at will debut at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 4381and personalized demonstrations will be available.