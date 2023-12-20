SCN Stocking Stuffer: Hall Technologies WFH-KIT

By Mark J. Pescatore
( Systems Contractor News )
published

Deck the halls (read: your home office) with a webcam and speakerphone/dock.

Hall Technologies WFH-KIT
(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

In the past, I’ve advocated for the idea of a remote worker technology kit. Standardize some equipment and make sure team members that work from home (WFH) have it. Apparently, the folks at Hall Technologies agree—they created a one-box solution: the WFH-KIT.

What’s in the box? The HT-WebCam-4K-AI, a 4K camera that delivers 30 fps video and features an ultra-wide-angle lens, auto color correction, auto white balance, and auto framing (which you can turn off, if needed). Plus, there’s the HT-Satellite-DOCK, a docking station with built-in speakerphone. It supports up to two USB devices (such as, ahem, the HT-WebCam-4K-AI) and an HDMI monitor, and can charge most laptops with a USB-C cable. Plus, the omnidirectional speakerphone picks up audio from more than 16 feet away, and includes noise reduction and automatic noise cancellation (AEC).

