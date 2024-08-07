Barco Control Rooms Gets More Secure—Here's How

Barco Control Rooms has just released two key updates that help make its CTRL software more secure while improving the user experience.

In order to make control-room environments more secure, CTRL software now has Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC), on top of the legacy Role Based Access Control (RBAC). Traditional access control protocols (such as RBAC) are no longer strong enough alone to create secure control rooms, which is why Barco Control Rooms has added Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC). Now users have access to more precise and secure access management, especially critical when it comes to critical infrastructure.

Attribute Based Access Control allows users to manage the special cases in a structured way, by tailoring permissions using more data points. The groups used in RBAC can still be used in ABAC but are checked along with other data points before a user gains access. This is more similar to a Venn Diagram than an organizational chart.

This level of fine-grain control and flexibility allows a more secure, dynamic, and personalized approach to permission management. ‘Permissions Creep’ is avoided by the stringent way of attributing rights, allowing a more structured approach than the use of personalized exceptions. ABAC thus allows Barco CTRL to meticulously tailor the correct rights to the people who need them, depending on the situation.

Additionally, a positive user experience for control-room operators is key in securing the success of these critical operations centers. Thanks to Barco CNTRL’s latest update to version 1.4.0, operators will now have a more seamless user experience across multiple desks and screens that make control rooms more effective, efficient, and intuitive.

These enhancements include:

