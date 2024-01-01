In 2024, SCN adds eight individuals to our Hall of Fame ranks, as we recognize their achievements in Pro AV. From business leaders and technological pioneers to instructors and advocates, their paths have been very different. Yet, each one, in their own way, has positively impacted and inspired our industry. We welcome all our inductees and congratulate them as we celebrate their success.
SCN Hall of Fame 2024
Systems Contractor News welcomes eight inductees into its Hall of Fame.
Content Director
Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., is the content director of Systems Contractor News. He has been writing about Pro AV industry for more than 25 years. Previously, he spent more than eight years as the editor of Government Video magazine. During his career, he's produced and hosted two podcasts focused on the professional video marketplace, taught more than a dozen college communication courses, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited two editions of The Guide to Digital Television.