SCN Hall of Fame 2024: Mario C. Educate

From his start as a union projectionist in Chicago, managing hundreds of projectors for special events and corporate productions, to founding one of the premier entertainment technology and event production companies in the industry, Mario C. Educate has always allowed his passion for the industry drive next-level excellence for his clients. That mentality has become contagious—and the company he founded, OSA, has become known for the dedication of its team members.

[SCN Hall of Fame 2024: Pete Putman]

"It's all about our people," said Educate. "It was never about what equipment we had. It was the attitude of our engineers; it was how dedicated they were to their job and how good they were at it."

Before founding OSA in 1985, Educate discovered a love for audio and began collecting as much audio equipment as possible. "You know, you buy a little bit of audio here, a little bit of audio there, and then all of a sudden I was getting calls for, hey, can you rent us this, can you rent us that, or can you do these shows for us," recalled Educate.

“It's all about our people. It was never about what equipment we had.” Mario C. Educate

Leveraging his experience working for high-profile clients like McDonald's and Anheuser-Busch, along with his relationships with various technical producers and production managers, OSA was officially born. Over the years, the company advanced from a true audio company to an audio, production, and technical management innovator, and Educate has dedicated every waking moment to its continued growth.

"My hobby is this company," he added. "I just want to see it grow. I want to see people grow. I want to see us become larger than we are, but not take on more than we can chew. I don't feel I'll ever retire and will always be part of the company in some way."

With technology advancements progressing rapidly, Educate is blown away by how visuals and LED have advanced since his early days in projection when visuals didn't have the clarity and brightness they do now. "Every day, I'm amazed," he said. "I don't get to use it as much as I would like to only because I'm not on day-to-day shows and hands-on with the equipment, but every time we buy something new, I just look at it and go, wow. I never dreamed we could do that."

Engaging the next generation of industry professionals is a genuine focus for OSA, which Educate calls its next evolution. He recommended that future industry leaders learn as much as they can and not focus on only one element of the industry.

[SCN Hall of Fame 2024: Nancy Knowlton]

"They need to understand how a show works, from soup to nuts," he offered. "You must know about the other departments and how to interface with them. Audio needs to know how to interface with video. Video needs to know how to interface with lighting. It's all becoming one big service and will keep advancing and improving."

The business has also become a family affair for Educate, allowing him to work alongside his sons, Carmen and Paul, who will eventually lead the company through future technology innovations and adaptations. "OSA is a company that will be handed down to my children and grandchildren, and they're very passionate about the company," Educate said. "It's just so wonderful to see younger people getting into it, embracing it, and loving it."