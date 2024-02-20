SCN 2024 Stellar Service Awards Open for Entries

SCN’s Stellar Service Awards are back to recognize Pro AV companies leading the way with their extraordinary service to the industry. The importance of providing the most meaningful and effective services—both within companies and to Pro AV customers—is greater than ever. It's time for you to be recognized for making that impact.

From project management to tech support and beyond, SCN recognizes behind-the-scenes efforts and ensure they receive the credit they deserve for their contribution to the creation of successful user experiences. This year, we introduce two new categories: Best Value-Added Services and Best Design Services and Tools.

SCN welcomes entries from both manufacturers and distributors in each category. To submit an entry, click here. A $325 fee is required for entry to each category. Companies can enter separately for as many categories as desired.

The SCN 2024 Stellar Service Awards will be voted on by SCN's readership audience of more than 39,000 unique monthly site visitors. Winners will be announced in the May 2024 issue of Systems Contractor News.

“Superior technology is not the only consideration when it comes to the Pro AV space,” said Mark J. Pescatore, SCN content director. “Our Stellar Service Awards recognize and celebrate the importance of service. From training and tech support to sales teams and value-added services, our awards programs are an excellent way for manufacturers and distributors to spotlight what happens for their clients before and after the sale.”

Here is the list of all categories for this year's awards (italics are new categories):

To enter, review the categories above and be ready to select your category when you fill out the form. Entries are due by March 8, 2024.

Winners will receive either Platinum, Gold, or Silver marketing assets to use for company promotion, as well as a SCN Stellar Service digital certificate and dedicated editorial coverage across SCN platforms. Also, being a reader-voted award, nominations provide benefits even if you don’t win, as our vast audience will be able to read and recognize your nomination.

Click here to enter the 2024 Stellar Service Awards.