SAVe Welcomes Visionary as a Preservation Partner Sponsor

Sustainability in AV (SAVe), the first U.S.-based organization to bring stakeholders in the audiovisual (AV) field to take concerted action to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), announces Visionary, a global leader in network AV solutions, as a Preservation Partner.

[SCN Insider: Get to Know SAVe]

(Image credit: Visionary)

“For nearly three decades, Visionary has been passionate about sustainability in the AV industry,” said Scott Freshman, chief operating officer for Visionary. “We recognize the significant impact that technology and innovation have on our environment, resources, and society at large. The AV industry has the potential to consume significant amounts of energy and materials, while contributing to the rise of carbon emissions. By partnering with SAVe, we’re solidifying our dedication to developing environmentally responsible solutions, while meeting the growing demands of the AV industry with quality and performance.”

“By teaming up with Visionary, SAVe not only establishes a partnership with a frontrunner in energy-efficient product development but opens doors to collaborative efforts in advocating sustainable practices within the AV industry,” said Kelly Perkins, SAVe board member. “We look forward to forging a long-lasting relationship with Scott Freshman, Jordan Christoff and the entire Visionary team to help advance work that’s critical to the future of the proAV industry, and our planet.”

[Sustainability in Pro AV]

As an independent, non-profit organization, SAVe relies on sponsor support to enable outreach and advocacy. Success in achieving the 2030 SDGs will require participation in many ways, from numerous stakeholders, and sponsorships are an essential catalyst to further efforts.