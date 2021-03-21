Save the Date: Spinitar’s Golf for Hope Tees Off Nov. 8

Spinitar, No. 24 on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list, will host its seventh annual Golf for Hope event on Monday, Nov. 8, at Yorba Linda Country Club in Orange County, CA.

The annual event benefits City of Hope, a leading cancer research hospital who boasts more than 500 clinical trials and offers innovative treatments, cancer support programs, precision-based therapies, and compassionate cancer care. Over the past six years, Spinitar has helped raise half of a million dollars towards life-saving cancer, diabetes research, and treatment at City of Hope.

“What’s immeasurable is the level of commitment and dedication Jeff, Jay, and their entire team has toward our mission and this community," said Andy Ishii, director of corporate philanthropy at City of Hope. "Spinitar’s indomitable spirit to help those in need and unrelenting drive to surpass all expectations are in full display each year at their annual Golf For Hope tournament—City of Hope could not be more fortunate to have such an inspirational organization like Spinitar support our mission to find the cures.”

The event will bring together Spinitar’s manufacturing partners, friends, and family, and will include a premier round of golf, dinner and reception, along with silent auction and raffle opportunities. This year, Spinitar has its sight set on raising more than $100K at the fundraiser.

“After having to reinvent Spinitar’s annual Golf for Hope event last year with a Virtual Day of Giving, Spinitar is ready to make a big, in-person, return in November,” said Spinitar principal, Jeff Irvin. “Please join us as we come together, at our first private club event, to raise money for City of Hope and their research efforts to fight against and cure cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.”

To learn more about sponsoring the Golf For Hope event, email marketing@spinitar.com.