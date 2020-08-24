Spinitar Announces Virtual Day of Giving for City of Hope

In lieu of its annual golf tournament, Spinitar will host “A Virtual Day of Giving” to help support cancer research at the City of Hope on Thursday, Oct. 15. As a private, not-for-profit research center, City of Hope uses the leading-edge science combined with compassionate care to support the fight against cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

“Spinitar continues to support the City of Hope and their fight against cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Our employees, business partners, and customers will be attending the event virtually because cancer doesn’t stop, and neither will we,” said Spinitar principal Jeff Irvin.

This year’s program, which will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, will feature silent auction winner announcements, a virtual short-game clinic from LGPA Hall of Famer Amy Alcott, an appearance by Andy Buckley from The Office, a message and research update from City of Hope, and more.

Over the last five years, Spinitar and their AV industry partners have raised more than $400,000 to help fund cancer research and other related initiatives. The City of Hope is a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and has been ranked among the “Best Hospitals” by US News and World Report for over a decade.