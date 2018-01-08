Samsung Shows Modular MicroLED 146-inch TV at CES

Samsung Electronics introduced “The Wall” – the world’s first consumer modular MicroLED 146-inch TV – at its annual First Look CES event on the eve of the opening of the CES show in Las Vegas. The modular, MicroLED 146” TV display is unique for Samsung because its based on self-emitting LED– "micro" LED that takes fine pitch to smaller sizes needed for close-viewing displays.

The Wall

This year’s First Look, attended by more than 300 global media and influencers, included remarks from Jonghee Han, Samsung’s President of Visual Display, and Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics America. Both outlined Samsung’s vision of the future – one in which TV displays deliver brilliant visuals and also evolve to integrate into people’s lives.

“At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing consumers with a wide range of cutting-edge screen experiences,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As the world’s first consumer modular MicroLED television, ‘The Wall’ represents another breakthrough. It can transform into any size, and delivers incredible brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We’re excited about this next step along our roadmap to the future of screen technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers.”

Samsung’s “The Wall,” a 146-inch modular TV with MicroLED technology delivers incredible definition, without restrictions to size, resolution or form. It is a self-emitting TV with micrometer (µm) scale LEDs – which are much smaller than current LEDs, and serve as their own source of light.

The MicroLED technology featured in The Wall eliminates the need for color filters or backlight, yet allows the screen to offer consumers the ultimate viewing experience. Also, the MicroLED screen excels, according to Samsung, in durability and effectiveness, including luminous efficiency, the light source lifetime and power consumption, setting the standard for future screen technology.

Featuring a module-based, bezel-less design, “The Wall” also exemplifies how consumers can customize their television sizes and shapes to suit their needs. The screen can adapt to serve different purposes, such as creating a wall-size display for multiple spaces.

Samsung is also featuring at CES this week, the world’s first QLED TV featuring 8K AI technology, which will be launched internationally, starting with Korea and the US during the second half of 2018. According to Samsung, the "AI technology" upscales standard definition content to 8K resolution. It employs a proprietary algorithm to adjust screen resolution based on picture quality characteristics of each scene, to continuously improve picture quality and easily transform any type of content from any source into a high-resolution 8K.

This 8K solution maximizes the viewing experience through several new features. These include detail enhancement – to upgrade standard definition content; noise reduction; edge restoration function – which more clearly outlines on – screen objects; and automatic sound adjustment for different content, such as sports events or music concerts.