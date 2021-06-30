Samsung Unveils Kiosk for Contactless Ordering and Payment

Samsung Electronics today announced the expanded availability of their Kiosk display, an all-in-one secure solution that offers simultaneous contactless ordering and payment capabilities. Providing customers with easy install options and a protective coating, the Kiosk is now available in 12 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Australia, and Singapore.

“Samsung is disrupting the kiosk market with its innovative and secure self-service capabilities that are ready to use out-of-the-box and within reach for any business,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The touch display with a speaker, printer, scanner, and payment solution was designed with the customer in mind.”

Available in a stylish grey-white color, the 24-inch touchscreen display is powered by Samsung SoC (System on Chip) technology, removing the need for an external PC. The Kiosk adopts a modular design to provide a variety of payment options for customers, including credit card, barcode, and QR code, and includes a built-in printer and Wi-Fi. This all-in-one functionality makes maintenance fast and easy, ensuring minimal business downtime, a decrease in operating costs and increased customer satisfaction.

Samsung Kiosk may be installed on a countertop, stand, or, wall. (Image credit: Samsung Electronics)

The Kiosk supports a variety of installation options. The countertop design can be installed on any counter or table within a store, without additional construction. It may also be mounted on a stand or wall-mounted to maximize space savings. (Wall mount sold separately.)

During a time when contactless interactions have increased, Samsung treated the Kiosk screen with an antimicrobial coating that also protects the panel from oxidation. The display is also protected by a shatterproof film.

Samsung's Kiosk uses three-layer security protection powered by Samsung Knox technology, designed to protect its hardware, payment platform and application, as well as customer information, against external threats such as hacking. It also supports application development through a Linux-based open-source operating system, powered by Tizen, providing high compatibility and supporting web standard technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS), so developers can create software applications that can be used on the Kiosk.

With the MagicINFO Remote Management feature, store management can improve efficiency by identifying any issues in real time and taking necessary measures when a problem occurs. Remote control capabilities enable the diagnosis of issues and remote control of essential functions such as switching the screen on and off.

GRUBBRR Self-Ordering Kiosk Technology

Samsung’s Kiosk is powered by self-ordering kiosk technology from GRUBBRR. With the integrated GRUBBRR software, the Samsung Kiosk comes ready to handle every aspect of the self-ordering transaction. GRUBBRR solutions impact businesses by reducing labor costs, increasing efficiency, and increasing the customer’s average ticket spend.

Kiosk is an all-in-one payment and ordering system. (Image credit: Samsung Electronics)

Samsung’s large HD screen provides impactful images, which are crucial to the buying experience, and GRUBBRR’s user interface offers customized upsells with every transaction. The consumer experience is enhanced by eliminating the need to wait in line and providing personalization and order accuracy.

“When we began our search for a software partner to help us enter into the self-ordering kiosk market, we knew that we needed a best-in-class team in terms of both support and software,” said Quiroz. “GRUBBRR immediately caught our attention as the best turnkey self-ordering solutions provider, and our work with them has only exceeded these expectations. This kiosk will revolutionize the industry for all businesses.”

In addition to the self-ordering Kiosk, Samsung consumers can also integrate their existing ecosystem with smart digital menu boards, kitchen display systems, and food lockers from GRUBBRR.

