Salamander Designs Strut 170 Wall Stand Series Make for Fast and Easy Deployment

Salamander Designs (opens in new tab) introduced the new Strut 170 Wall Stand Series of products earlier in May at ISE and then showcased them again in June at InfoComm 2022. Featuring ultra-low-impact installation with no wall construction or down time, the modular design supports video displays while securely concealing small electronics, computers and cables. Ultra-simple installation allows the Strut 170 Wall Stand to be affixed to any wall without special preparation and is ideal for every application from entryway and retail digital signage to training, videoconferencing, and beyond. The universal design will accommodate displays from 55-inch to 98-inch and is available in black, white and a variety of six real wood veneers, totaling seven styles.

Along with the Strut 170 Wall Stands, Salamander announced an array of compatible, optional accessories that provide personalized support for cameras, speakers and more for customers. All Strut 170 Wall Stands are premium crafted with sustainable green materials in 100% solar-powered USA factory and come with the legendary support of Salamander Designs and a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Upon announcement, the first in the Strut 170 Wall Stand Series, model STR170/FH1 is available, and is a single bay, single display, VESA 600x400, 225lb product. The Strut 170 Wall Stand will be available in four models in an array of colors and styles in 2022.

[Microsoft Certified: Salamander Designs Launches New Certifications] (opens in new tab)

“This is the perfect product for today’s world,” said Scott Srolis, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Salamander Designs. “Often complex construction and involving multiple trades slows a business down, and the new Strut 170 Wall addresses this head on. Now, any place where a business, retail store, government or educational facility needs a slim wall-mount display to install in under an hour can do just that. Our new stand series offers the most quick, economical and aesthetically gorgeous solution for digital signage, conferencing, marketing or simply mounting display screens. This system makes installation the easiest available on the market.”

(Image credit: Salamander Designs)

Upon launch, Salamander Designs also cited that the Strut 170 Wall Stand Series recently won a 2022 Top New Technology (TNT) Award during the ISE show in May in Barcelona.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021] (opens in new tab)

A handy and often required optional ADA Floor Rail requires no floor drilling and provides an ADA-compliant detectable safety barrier around the Strut 170 Wall system and display. Other optional accessories include Tech Shelves and Brackets that are custom sized for a camera, speaker or controller, a Vented Shelf, and a Mount Adapter for VESA 600x600 monitors.

As is the case with many of Salamander Design’s most popular products, the Strut 170 Wall was conceived out of specific customer needs. Universities and Banks came to Salamander with requests to install multiple displays and meeting systems as quickly as possible and without taking up space or adding to project timelines.

(Image credit: Salamander Designs)

“We can adapt quickly to market needs," Scott concluded. "Now any company putting in videoconferencing, entertainment, or digital signage that has a wall can implement the award-winning Strut 170 Wall and immediately make a positive impact to spaces, teams, clients, and productivity.