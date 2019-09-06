Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System to be Carried Nationwide by ADI

ADI is now carrying the Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System nationwide.

According to Safe Zone president Mike Anderson, working with ADI will enable the company to immediately support the broad range of customers all across the country who have placed orders for the gunfire detection system.

“The market response to the development of the Safe Zone system has been growing by the month,” Anderson said. “We have orders for nearly 20,000 units with many more orders expected to come in now that ADI is on board. We will be supporting the ADI rollout by participating in many of their Expo events through the end of the year. This will help to ensure a very successful first full year of product deliveries in 2020.”