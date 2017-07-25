Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Develop RAINLINK

Roland Virtual Sonics, in concert with Sony Pictures Post Production Services, is developing advanced new tools and content for RAINLINK, a high-definition music, sound, and video performance and control technology first introduced by Roland and Roland Virtual Sonics at the 2017 NAMM music products tradeshow. Beginning in early 2018, Roland Virtual Sonics will release a series of RAINLINK-enabled software products through Roland Cloud, featuring audio recordings made at Sony Pictures Post Production Services sound facilities in Culver City, California.



These new RAINLINK products will be designed to assist audio professionals working in today’s mixed media industries. They will include a continuously growing library of virtual instrument audio sounds to be used with digital audio workstations, will be well-suited for use in film, television, video games and virtual reality applications, and will be available to all through Roland Cloud.

“In a collaboration designed to modernize the sounds heard behind today’s music and greatly add to the bright future of RAINLINK, Roland is collaborating with Sony Pictures Post Production Services to leverage the studio’s world-renowned sound facilities, including one of the industry’s most beloved scoring stages, where multiple OSCAR-winning scores have been recorded,” said Jeremy Soule, executive director of Roland Virtual Sonics.

Other RAINLINK innovations address a future of cloud computing in content creation, deep support for gaming and virtual/augmented reality applications that will be useful for digital signage applications.

“As motion pictures have increasingly migrated to digital formats and cloud-centric workflows, Roland Virtual Sonics and Sony Pictures Post Production Services have identified an opportunity to bring the next generation of virtual musical instruments, sounds, and related tools to modern productions,” said Soule. “Early into discussions of collaboration, we jointly recognized that the audio capabilities of Sony Pictures Post Production Services and its world-class sound stages could greatly enhance and accelerate efforts to establish RAINLINK as a next-generation technology alongside MIDI. Roland intends to support both formats for years to come.”