Roland Rolls Out New V-series Streaming Video Switcher

The What: Roland’s Professional A/V division is introducing the V-160HD Streaming Video Switcher, the latest addition to the company’s respected V-series lineup of multichannel HD video switching products and the first with built-in streaming capabilities. Ideally tailored for modern hybrid production, the V-160HD allows users to connect with live audiences in Full HD with comprehensive HDMI and SDI I/O and simultaneously stream to any popular web platform via USB-C. The V-160HD also features an eight-layer video effects engine, a 40-channel digital audio mixer, and integrated PTZ camera control, plus next-generation cue management and live show automation tools that make tough production tasks simple.

The What Else: With its extensive connectivity and powerful real-time processing, the V-160HD is ready to take on nearly any production. Eight HDMI sources and eight SDI sources can be mixed in Full HD, even with mismatched frame rates and color spaces. Built-in scalers are provided on four of the HDMI inputs for worry-free interfacing with computers, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and legacy 4:3 SDI, and one USB-C—are available to feed program displays, auxiliary monitors, multi-view producer displays, streaming software, recorders and more.

Making its debut in the V-160HD is a groundbreaking sequencer function that makes presets and macros even more powerful. Up to 1000 steps can be recorded in the sequencer, and each step can include both presets and macros. Once cues are set up in the sequence list, they can be triggered in order during an event using the Next button on the panel.

The Bottom Line: Compact, portable and easy to operate, the V-160HD combines the reliable hardware features needed to flawlessly execute live productions with the livestreaming capabilities found in computer-based systems.