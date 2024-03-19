Roadmap 2024: ZeeVee

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee

Security remains a paramount concern, and we channel substantial resources into fortifying our systems. Our latest innovation, the ZyPer Management Platform 3.x, is a testament to our commitment to robust security measures. This software-based solution simplifies the implementation of safeguards across networks, user accounts, and graphical user interface applications. Notably, our dedication to security is heightened for clients engaged in government, enterprise, healthcare, and similar sectors where sensitive data is integral. 

As part of our comprehensive security architecture, we adhere to IT-level security standards, ensuring end-to-end video encryption and employing 802.1x authentication protocols. This multifaceted approach underscores our proactive stance on safeguarding against evolving cybersecurity threats and ensuring the integrity of our clients' critical projects and sensitive information.

Focusing on software-based solutions will enable us to add features, functions, and capabilities to our products that simplify the installation and operation of AVoIP-driven systems. We’re very aware that there are many AV system end users that still lean towards HDBaseT because they fear AVoIP is difficult to learn and implement. Intuitive management and control will go a long way to continuing the steady conversion of the industry to network-based AV signal distribution. Post-installation, users can confidently expect long-term performance with ongoing robust enhancements via firmware updates.

It has long been our mantra and corporate responsibility to provide the industry with detailed AVoIP education. Since the pandemic, we’ve offered our series of zero-cost, Certified Solution Partner Training courses that award attendees AVIXA CTS credits. Attendance at these twice-a-month sessions remains strong, and we’re adding three new courses that will dive deeper into best practices for successful AVoIP system implementations.

Lastly, our support for RF modulation persists, catering to applications like sports content delivery in HD, especially in settings like bars and restaurants. RF also remains a preferred and cost-effective solution for retail and health clubs.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.