Roadmap 2024: ZeeVee

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee

Security remains a paramount concern, and we channel substantial resources into fortifying our systems. Our latest innovation, the ZyPer Management Platform 3.x, is a testament to our commitment to robust security measures. This software-based solution simplifies the implementation of safeguards across networks, user accounts, and graphical user interface applications. Notably, our dedication to security is heightened for clients engaged in government, enterprise, healthcare, and similar sectors where sensitive data is integral.

As part of our comprehensive security architecture, we adhere to IT-level security standards, ensuring end-to-end video encryption and employing 802.1x authentication protocols. This multifaceted approach underscores our proactive stance on safeguarding against evolving cybersecurity threats and ensuring the integrity of our clients' critical projects and sensitive information.

Focusing on software-based solutions will enable us to add features, functions, and capabilities to our products that simplify the installation and operation of AVoIP-driven systems. We’re very aware that there are many AV system end users that still lean towards HDBaseT because they fear AVoIP is difficult to learn and implement. Intuitive management and control will go a long way to continuing the steady conversion of the industry to network-based AV signal distribution. Post-installation, users can confidently expect long-term performance with ongoing robust enhancements via firmware updates.

It has long been our mantra and corporate responsibility to provide the industry with detailed AVoIP education. Since the pandemic, we’ve offered our series of zero-cost, Certified Solution Partner Training courses that award attendees AVIXA CTS credits. Attendance at these twice-a-month sessions remains strong, and we’re adding three new courses that will dive deeper into best practices for successful AVoIP system implementations.

Lastly, our support for RF modulation persists, catering to applications like sports content delivery in HD, especially in settings like bars and restaurants. RF also remains a preferred and cost-effective solution for retail and health clubs.