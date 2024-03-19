Roadmap 2024: Roland

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Kohei Hattori, General Manager, Live Production Business Department at Roland

Demand for high-quality audio and visual production for online and in-person events has been increasing. Roland is firmly committed to meeting the expectations of mobile and installation-based customers with new product releases, timely updates for our current lineup, and adding more value to the investments our customers make with confidence.

As we begin the new year, we are introducing several unique functions for our flagship Roland switchers, the V-160HD and V-600UHD. These updates are in response to direct feedback from our customers and the market worldwide.

It is also worth highlighting that our Roland video products continue incorporating advanced audio functions made possible by more than 50 years of Roland’s electronic musical instrument expertise. Professional quality audio functions like ours are highly appreciated in the streaming market as it continues to expand and evolve.

Our products also allow system integrators to offer affordable solutions with unique technological integrations and intuitive user interfaces.

The teams at Roland look forward to listening to and acting on customer feedback. It allows Roland to make businesses successful, and we become loyal business partners in the process.