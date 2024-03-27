Roadmap 2024: Prysm Systems

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Amit Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Prysm Systems

2024 marks a pivotal and exciting period for Prysm Systems as we embark on an expansive journey of growth and development. Prysm Systems is delighted to engage in a strategic partnership and investment from Motherson Group, a global leader in specialized manufacturing for OEMs. Boasting a workforce of over 200,000 and a presence in more than 300 facilities across 41 countries spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa, this collaboration is set to propel us toward unprecedented horizons.

Our global team is poised for substantial expansion, with strategic additions planned across global sales, marketing, product management, customer support, and engineering. We have already made key hires, including Tom Bigliani, Regional Sales director, Frank DeMartin, head of Product Marketing; and Tod Hardin, director of Marketing Operations.

As part of our continued commitment to growth, we are dedicated to reinforcing our global presence. We're providing access to the exceptional experience offered by our single-panel, high-impact laser phosphor displays (LPD) through our Demo Centers. These centers are designed to showcase the most memorable and meaningful visual and collaboration experiences. The new Demo Centers will complement our existing locations.

In 2024, our objective is to unveil innovative technologies to complement and extend our range of LPD displays. Our primary focus revolves around advancing a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art touch-enabled LPD displays with interactive visualization and collaboration software. This powerful combination empowers users from multiple locations to manipulate and visualize a multitude of content and applications concurrently, enhancing overall user experience and productivity. We anticipate the unveiling of additional breakthroughs as we gear up to introduce further advancements in 2024.