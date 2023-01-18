Road to ISE 2023: Live Demos to Bring New Content Production Technology Zone to Life

This year, ISE 2023 sees a dedicated shift to embrace content production and distribution as part of the globally important Pro AV and systems integration exhibition. As well as featuring a new content production and distribution summit, a keynote focused on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine platform and over 70 dedicated exhibitors in this field, ISE has created a dedicated show floor experience in Hall 6 to showcase the latest solutions for content production.

“As our industry continues to evolve, so does ISE," commented Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events (opens in new tab). "We recognize the exciting innovations impacting our markets and we are delighted to welcome a host of new initiatives showcasing Content Production and Distribution. We are grateful for the support of the organizations creating these show-stopping features and I can’t wait to see them in action.”

The new Content Production and Distribution Zone in Hall 6 features an exciting array of varied exhibits from a select group of organizations in content production and distribution, including GRUP MEDIAPRO and the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation (CCMA). With 52 offices across 31 countries and employing more than 8,000 professionals, GRUP MEDIAPRO provides the creativity and technical solutions necessary to design, produce and distribute any audiovisual or multi-channel project in any corner of the globe using state-of-the-art technology. The CCMA is the public entity that manages the audiovisual media of the Generalitat de Catalunya, the Televisió de Catalunya channels and the Catalunya Ràdio broadcasting group. The new technology zone in Hall 6 features:

Content Studio by GRUP MEDIAPRO will showcase the latest advances in the technology that is revolutionizing audiovisual production, virtual production. The 275-square-meter stand will have a large virtual production set to host C-Suite interviews and industry panel discussions, and where visitors will be able to gain first-hand experience of recording content using virtual production through Unreal Engine, as well as the subsequent post-production. So, come along and experience virtual production in person, and see interviews conducted with senior execs scheduled and hosted by Florian Rotberg, Chair of the Digital Signage Summit and Managing Director of invidis, alongside senior executives from GRUP MEDIAPRO and ISE.

TV3 Studio by CCMA: The CCMA will be sharing its experience in immersive production and new audio and image transmission systems on its 200 m² stand located in the technology zone in Hall 6. In this large space, visitors will be able to see, live, how innovative 360-degree cameras are used to create content or a live broadcast of human towers, a Catalan tradition in which men, women and children raise constructions of up 10 levels.

The Esports & Gaming Showcase from Absen, with support from PSCo and Big Purple Productions , will highlight the latest LED displays designed for gaming and esports, together with the technologies required to create, capture and distribute gaming content. Real-life 1-2-1 gaming league will be run throughout the week, with daily prizes drawn from participants during the show. There will also be a grand prize awarded at the end of the week – so make sure you visit the Gaming Showcase and get involved in the gaming to win a prize!

VP XR Theater by Alfalite and Brainstorm will show a complete XR, AR, MR & VR environment within a 90-degree Alfalite LEDWall and Brainstorm InfinitySet ready to work with multicamera, high frame rate, ultra-low latency, smooth shooting and the biggest color gamut of the market to generate graphics in real time, teletransportation and virtual reality for broadcast, film, hybrid event, advertising and educational markets.

Virtual Reality Integration by SONO and Brainstorm: With virtual reality a hot topic in content production, this feature is a collaboration between SONO and Brainstorm to highlight the technologies involved in creating digital venues for when someone is speaking or presenting.

The Show Window by NewtonLab Space: This eye-catching LED installation will showcase how retailers can begin using high-end LED walls rather than real items in their store fronts. Ideal for applications from car dealers to high street clothes shops, The Show Window elevates the concept of digital signage to another level.

Screen your creativity by INFiLED: A feature from INFiLED designed to highlight the creative display aspects of the company's latest LED displays.

Content Production and Distribution Summit: A new summit for 2023 is the Content Production and Distribution Summit, sponsored by the IABM, which takes place on Tuesday 31 January in CC5.3. This summit will explore the strategies and technologies behind the creation, management and distribution of video content and explain how the power of a story can be unleashed to the world through the use of easy to access technology. Keynote speakers include Tatxo Benet, Partner, GRUP MEDIAPRO. The summit will be chaired by futurist Amelia Kallman has been curated by Ciarán Doran, a consultant and senior executive with extensive experience of the worlds of broadcast, content production and AV technology.

More than 1000 reasons to visit: With over 1000 ISE 2023 exhibitors confirmed throughout the Fira Barcelona (read more on that here (opens in new tab) ), the show floor offers plenty of content for those interested in this thriving topic. As well as the special features in Hall 6, content production and distribution solutions abound throughout the show floor, where attendees can experience solutions including monitors and media servers, VR headsets and virtual sets, cameras and tracking equipment, video switchers and networking solutions, as well as audio equipment such as speakers and consoles.

Integrated Systems Europe, ISE 2023, takes place at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Jan. 31-Feb. 32023. Integrated Systems Events is a joint venture between AVIXA and CEDIA, the two leading associations for the global audiovisual industry.