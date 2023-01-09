Exceeding Expectations, ISE Announces More than 1,000 Exhibitors

This morning (Jan 9, 2023), Integrated Systems Europe (opens in new tab) (ISE) Tweeted that the show reached more than 1,000 exhibitors. ISE will take place in Barcelona, Spain, from January 31 to February 3rd.

(Image credit: ISE)

More Than 120 New Exhibitors

Many first-time exhibitors can be found in the Discovery Zone, situated in Congress Square between Halls 4 & 6 and Halls 5 & 7. This includes i3 Engineering, which is active in the field of smart home and automation solutions manufacturing. The company will be introducing its complete solution for smart home projects and business automation, which consists of controllers mounted on a DIN-rail, software and a mobile application.

On December 22, 2022, ISE released the following statement: 22 December 2022: “In a sign of the ever-growing and widening appeal of ISE, the 2023 show is set to welcome more than 900 exhibitors, including around 120 first-time exhibitors who will take up 3,630sqm of floorspace at the Fira.”

Already exceeding ISE’s projected number of exhibitors is something to celebrate as our industry trade shows return to normal. The organization reported 834 exhibitors in 2022.

Those making their debuts in Barcelona will bring innovative products and solutions from across the pro AV and systems integration landscape, from smart home automation and communication and collaboration tools to transparent displays, e-paper signage and audio innovations.

[ Mike Blackman Is Ready for ISE 2023, and You Should Be Too—Here's Why (opens in new tab) ]

A new exhibitor is Naostage, an engineering-led start-up that has created the world's first automatic beaconless 3D tracking solution to help create immersive, interactive live experiences.

Paul Cales, CEO and Co-Founder of Naostage, said, “We are very excited to be exhibiting for the first time at ISE 2023, where we will launch our K System tracking solution, the industry’s first real-time 3D beaconless system of its kind. ISE is a fantastic platform to launch our solution which will help unleash creativity for both fixed installs and rental staging applications. ISE visitors expect to discover new technologies and solutions to help them create immersive experiences and this is what we’ll deliver. We have big plans for the coming months, and we are confident ISE is the perfect place to achieve our goals.”