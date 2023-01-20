Road to ISE 2023: KV2 Set to Debut Four New Products

ISE 2023 is shaping up to be a busy one for KV2 Audio (opens in new tab) with four new product debuts across three different product ranges. The first of those concerns the ESR Series which sees the addition of the ESR106 and its dedicated ESR2600D amplifier based on KV2 Audio proprietary SLA technology.

The ESR Series was developed for a particular niche in the market requiring an all-in-one box to provide clear, detailed reproduction over a wide area. Typical applications include theatres, houses of worship, cultural/performance centers and concert halls where they are likely to be used vertically. When mounted horizontally, ESR Series loudspeakers provide excellent coverage over a tiered seating area for stadium or grandstand type applications.

[Everything You Need for ISE 2023: The AV Network ISE 2023 News Hub] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: KV2 Audio)

Like its siblings, ESR212, ESR215MkII and ESR215S, the new slimline ESR106 is an active-driven 3-way system. It deploys a unique column array of multiple 6-inch woofers for unparalleled high quality vocal and music reproduction in challenging acoustical spaces and ambient environments. Utilizing 8x6-inch woofers, 2x6-inch mid bass woofers and a single 1-inch high frequency driver mounted on a wide dispersion horn, the ESR106 is constructed to represent one large point source, with each part of the system positioned so that it is proportional in size to the wavelength it produces, thus the radiated power of each band remains consistent and balanced throughout the system’s overall frequency range. The ESR106 has a controlled coverage at low and mid frequencies to reduce indoor reflections. The discreet, low-profile cabinet incorporates multiple fixing points for external brackets and flyware. However, unlike its siblings, ESR106 may only be used vertically.

[SCN's Guide to the New Year 2023] (opens in new tab)

ESR106 is controlled and driven by its dedicated—and also brand new—ESR2600D amplifier, a two channel (stereo) three-way, active control and amplification system housing all signal processing and amplification in a 4RU module, as well as providing control and crossover functions for adding external subwoofer cabinets if required, utilizing external amplifiers. In stereo mode, ESR2600D powers two ESR106s and is configurable via the front panel or remotely using the KV2 Control & Diagnostics Tool.