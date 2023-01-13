Road to ISE 2023: AVIXA Will Deliver a Packed Program for Pro AV

AVIXA (opens in new tab) will host a packed program of education and networking for Pro AV professionals at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via. New this year, AVIXA has taken on the management of seven ISE conferences on topics from digital signage to live events, in addition to Tech Talks presented in English and Spanish. AVIXA will also host interactive sessions with thought leaders at Xchange Live and several AVIXA council gatherings.

“AVIXA is proud to be a part of the organizing team that brings this mammoth event together, from educational programming to thought-leading speakers, as well as the many networking opportunities that lead to life-long relationships and the business deals that keep our industry moving forward,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “At ISE, AV professionals can learn new ideas for revenue streams, new use cases and solutions, build the network that can help make it happen, and put hands on the tech that makes it possible.”

Robust Conference Program

Produced by AVIXA with partnering associations and subject matter experts, the conference program (opens in new tab) at ISE 2023 covers everything pro AV. The program includes the Smart Building Conference, Digital Signage Summit, Control Rooms Summit, Education Technology Summit, Smart Workplace Summit, and the Live Events Summit. AVIXA Premium and Elite Members are eligible for an approximate 30% discount on all ISE conferences.

“We are excited to bring our global, year-round work exploring industry best practices and trends to the ISE program for 2023,” said Pam Taggart, vice president of content creation at AVIXA. “Taking on production of the Tech Talks in both English and Spanish language, as well as conferences, allows us to bring new voices, thought leaders and content areas to the expanding and continually changing ISE audience.”

Xchange Live

From “fireside chats” to “ask the experts” as well as mixers and meetups, AVIXA Xchange Live (opens in new tab) promises a week of engaging opportunities at booth 3Q400 from Tuesday to Friday. AVIXA Xchange Live is an in-person activation of AVIXA Xchange, the unique virtual community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers. Some key sessions include:

On Tuesday at 12:00 local time, Xchange Live will host a “Fireside Chat with Team Sónar” to learn how they’re using technology to rethink the festival experience. Each year, Sónar converts Barcelona into a focal point for dance music fans, artists, and industry from across the world, drawn to its wide-ranging programming and celebratory atmosphere across its multiple stages and venues. The Sónar team will share how, through the intersection of music and technology, they continue to redefine what a festival can be, removing barriers and forging connections between audiences, genres, and creative disciplines.

The session “Ask the Experts: Where to start with immersive experiences?” on Tues. at 13:00 will examine how companies are increasingly recognizing immersive experiences as an opportunity to engage with customers in a unique and powerful way. This session is ideal if you’re considering taking a step into immersive experiences but have a ton of questions running through your mind. The panelists include Sarah Cox, founder, Neutral Human; Will Case, director of innovation, Creative Technology; Stacia Pfeiffer, virtual production producer, Lux Machina; and Ignasi Capellà, CMO and co-founder, Broomx.

On Thursday, at 13:00, the session “Ask the Experts: What will the student of the future need from higher education and are we ready?” will focus on how COVID-19 affected the learning landscape, what the needs of future students might be, and how universities can adapt alongside changing times. The session will feature Gill Ferrell, EUNIS/1EdTech Europe; Angeliki Agorogianni, vice technical manager for Services, IT Center of Aristotle, University of Thessaloniki; and Maria Uglvig, associate product manager, FeedbackFruits.

Tech Talks



New for 2023 is the Tech Talk series, which takes the main stage Tuesday through Friday in CC4.1. Presented in Spanish and English, the talks will address pressing industry topics, from technology changes that enable fresh revenue streams for integrators to spatial audio, sustainability, gaming engines, and macroeconomic trends impacting the industry.

Council Gatherings

The AVIXA Women’s and Diversity Councils will host the session “Technology at the Service of Inclusion” at 17:00 on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at CC4.4. Panelists Kim Lonas from Exteris, Kylie Kendrick from Durham University, and Roberto Vogliolo of Redrim, will present case studies showing how gaming technologies and artificial intelligence can be used in mental health applications, education, and business. The event will conclude with a reception at the AVIXA Xchange Live booth (3Q400). In addition, AVIXA Xchange Live will host meetups for AVIXA Women’s Council DACH at 10:00 on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and the Women’s Council Italia at 10:00 on Thursday, Feb. 2.

AVIXA members are invited to stop by the AVIXA Member Lounge at booth 3R400 to enjoy refreshments. Members can also use the meeting room in the Europa Suites.