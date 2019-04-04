Riedel Strengthens Event Technology Portfolio With Investment in EvoCount

Riedel has acquired shares of EvoCount—a German specialist for real-time digital visitor counting—and has gained further expertise and know-how in hardware and software-based participant management and engagement tools. The partnership will generate numerous synergies in event technology, cost management, and logistics, and will also complement Riedel's range of services in the rental business. Features of the platform include visitor counting, live monitoring of visitor flows, and data evaluation.

L to R: Marco Kraft, Tim Mertel-Blinn, Thomas Riedel, Till Theato, Martin Berger

"Guest management has become a core element of every major event. With the services of our new partner, EvoCount, we have again expanded our range of digital event solutions and optimized our ability to align all processes and services comprehensively in the event sector," said Marco Kraft, head of sales in Germany at Riedel Communications. "Riedel continues to invest in the future and is working to develop even more synergies for our customers worldwide."

Riedel says this cooperation will enable customers to benefit from a 360-degree visitor management solution and its cost-efficient and seamless integration into a holistic event infrastructure. Riedel will distribute what it calls the "accurate and easy-to-install" EvoCount solutions through its rental organization while both companies remain autonomous and continue to offer their products independently to their respective markets.

"Riedel stands for innovation, vision, and growth. This collaboration provides us with an excellent basis for further expansion in the global events market," said Tim Mertel-Blinn, co-founder of EvoCount.